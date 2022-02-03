Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE LSPD traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,424. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.14. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$33.19 and a one year high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

