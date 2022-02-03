Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.85.

NYSE:LEV opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

