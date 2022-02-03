Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Shares of LFUS traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.02. 123,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

