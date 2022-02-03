Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $959,726.60

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $959,726.60 and $330,334.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,110,567 coins and its circulating supply is 23,035,140 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

