Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 34,240 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

