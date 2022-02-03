Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 78,739 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

