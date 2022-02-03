Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,738 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 59.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $115.72 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

