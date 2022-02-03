Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $17.09 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 1.49% of ImmunoGen worth $17,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

