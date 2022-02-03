Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 25,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 210.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $262,866,353. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $136.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.16.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.