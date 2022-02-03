Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.07% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of JXN opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.