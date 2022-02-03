Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 532,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 443.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises about 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

