LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LNSPF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.