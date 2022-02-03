LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6,654.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

