Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.44 N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.82 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -23.37

Lulus Fashion Lounge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lulus Fashion Lounge and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88

Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 91.81%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.84%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.