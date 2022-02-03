LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €840.00 by Berenberg Bank

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €812.91 ($913.38).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €729.30 ($819.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €710.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €679.30. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.