LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $98,750,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,807,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.