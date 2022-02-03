Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,228 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.