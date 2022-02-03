Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

