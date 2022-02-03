MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.57% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $92,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,987 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,055. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

