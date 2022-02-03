Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of HeadHunter Group worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 977.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 188.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HHR. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.