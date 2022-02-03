Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.08, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

