Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 27,612 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Essential Utilities worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 453,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.