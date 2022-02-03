Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 92,887 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,887 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Lithia Motors worth $30,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

NYSE LAD opened at $291.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

