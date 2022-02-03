Madison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $118,456,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

