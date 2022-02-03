Madison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.