Madison Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $252.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.52. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

