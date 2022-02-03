Madison Wealth Management Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

