Madison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 410,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243,855 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 70,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

