MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.