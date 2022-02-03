MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
