Mansour Al Alami Acquires 178,000 Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,358.70).

Mansour Al Alami also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Mansour Al Alami bought 75,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($6,050.01).

Shares of Gulf Marine Services stock opened at GBX 5.82 ($0.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £59.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.98 ($0.13).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.