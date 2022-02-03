Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$4.51 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, NBF dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$712.57 million and a P/E ratio of -78.06. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

