Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.64

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 867291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -349.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after buying an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

