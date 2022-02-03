Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.97. 7,067,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,410. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

