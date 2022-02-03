Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $94.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.69.

MPC opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

