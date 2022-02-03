Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.