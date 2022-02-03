Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,610 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $273.18 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

