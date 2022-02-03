Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matthews International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 66.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

