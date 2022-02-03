MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.26. 1,428,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,478. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -402.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MaxLinear stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

