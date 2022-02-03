McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY22 guidance to $23.55-23.95 EPS.

McKesson stock traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.74. 7,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,308. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $260.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,681 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

