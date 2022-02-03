McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.55-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $11.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.64. 25,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $260.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,805 shares of company stock worth $10,797,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

