Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of MFCSF stock remained flat at $$8.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.