MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNOV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 81,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,319. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.29. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.