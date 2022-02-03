Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 25 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $474.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.66 and its 200 day moving average is $607.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

