Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 77 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

