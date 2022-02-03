Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

