Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

