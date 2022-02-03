Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.79

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as high as C$14.75. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 10,410 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$481.30 million and a PE ratio of 42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.79.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

