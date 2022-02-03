Membrana (MBN) Price Tops $0.0002

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Membrana has traded up 144% against the dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $74,562.31 and $1,863.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00112891 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io

Buying and Selling Membrana

