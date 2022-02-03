Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

