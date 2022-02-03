Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $240,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.